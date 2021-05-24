ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest ski area in Girdwood ended its winter season over the weekend, which resort managers say is the latest the season has run in a decade.

Alyeska Resort on Sunday ended a winter ski season that had been extended due to a large amount of snow, Alaska’s News Source reported.

The resort marked the last day of the season by hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and offering as a prize for those who received a vaccine a lift ticket.

Steve Kruse, an avid skier, said this was one of the best ski seasons “in maybe 8 or 9 years.

The resort plans to offer downhill mountain biking during the summer season, set to begin June 11.