ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A highly contentious debate over a proposed mask mandate in Alaska’s largest city that has included Holocaust imagery and a gay slur will continue into a fourth session.

The Anchorage Assembly continued testimony for the proposed ordinance to Monday during a Thursday evening meeting, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Mayor David Bronson, who opposes the mask mandate, apologized Thursday for his comments supporting some residents’ use of Holocaust imagery to liken the proposed mandate to the oppression of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

He also called for people on both sides of the issue to be more civil. Four people at Wednesday’s meeting were arrested, including a man who called the assembly’s vice chair, Chris Constant, a homophobic slur.

Bronson also apologized to Constant for not standing and speaking in Constant’s defense, saying what the man said “was intolerable.”

Constant said what shocked him was when about 200 people in the assembly chamber “cheered zealously. That was the part that zinged me and really took my breath away for a minute,” he said.

Thursday’s meeting was mostly calmer with only one person asked to leave. Most of those testifying before the city’s governing body opposed the measure.

If ultimately approved, businesses and building owners would be required to deny entry to people not wearing masks, though there are exceptions for small children and some others.