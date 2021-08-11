AZALEA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a burned trailer south of Roseburg in Azalea after autopsies showed they died of homicidal violence.

Maureen Mathabel, 65, and Brian Dean, 59, were found after people reported the trailer on fire at about 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials said the area’s major crimes team is investigating with the sheriff’s office as the lead agency.

Investigators urge anyone who may have photos or video or information about the incident to share it with the sheriff’s office.