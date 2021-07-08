PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fireworks caused a deadly blaze July 4 at an apartment complex in Northeast Portland, authorities said.

Portland Fire & Rescue said in a statement Thursday that the investigation into the large blaze at Heidi Manor remains open and ongoing.

Robert William Gremillion, 31, and Seth Robert Thompson, 31, died and six other people were hurt including a 25-year-old woman who remained hospitalized Thursday in with critical injuries, fire officials said.

Residents, many of whom jumped from rear bedroom windows or balconies, told The Oregonian/OregonLive they first saw flames in a dumpster in the carport under the apartments. Several also heard fireworks coming from the front of the complex before the fire started around 3:30 a.m.