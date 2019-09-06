ALMO, Idaho (AP) — A daredevil sport where an individual attempts to walk across a rope or nylon strap suspended high above the ground has been banned at a national reserve and state park in south-central Idaho.

Officials at the state-managed City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park say the ban took effect Aug. 28 after several highlining episodes among the towering, rocky outcrops.

Superintendent Wallace Keck tells The Times-News in a story on Thursday that officials want to analyze the potential effects of the sport before possibly allowing it to continue.

Keck says some potential considerations include views being marred by ropes stretched between pinnacles, damage to the area and illegally anchoring ropes on federal land within the reserve.

