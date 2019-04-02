PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who tried to use a stun gun on a cashier at a McDonald’s drivethru while in a stolen car with his kids inside was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a witness saw Omar Rashad Greely try to shock the cashier and flagged down a nearby Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy on Aug. 22, 2017, according to court documents.

After the deputy ordered Greely to stop, he started revving his engine and drove off, but not before his two sons — ages 11 and 12 — dashed from the car, a probable cause affidavit said. Officers found Greely after a ground and air search.

He pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as part of a plea deal.

Greely told the judge Monday that he hopes to get drug treatment while in prison.

