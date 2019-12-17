ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The Linn County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that police force was justified in an Oct. 23 stun gun incident that ended in an Albany man’s death.

The Democrat-Herald reports the district attorney’s office also concluded that the stun gun or other police action did not lead to the resident’s death.

District Attorney Doug Marteeny said in a statement that 45-year-old James Fuller Plymell III died from cardiac complications of acute methamphetamine toxicity.

Plymell died after an encounter with Albany police officers that began as an attempt to help him move his car out of traffic.

According to Marteeny, officer Gerry Morris responded to Santiam Road, approached Plymell and tried to help him when he began to exhibit “strange behavior,” according to the DA’s statement.

Morris radioed for additional assistance and asked Plymell to get out of his car. Plymell, Marteeny said, did not comply.

Officers Emily Schroff and Gina Bell used their stun guns after Schroff attempted to escort Plymell from the car and was briefly pulled into the car by Plymell.

According to Marteeny, Plymell continued to fight and a solid connection was not made by the stun guns.

Marteeny said that after reviewing the evidence, he found deadly force was never used by any of the officers.