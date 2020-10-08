PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have referred nearly 1,000 protest-related cases to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office since late May and prosecutors have declined to file charges in nearly 70% of them, according to an online tracking dashboard unveiled Wednesday.

Prosecutors have so far fielded 974 criminal cases against people in the ongoing demonstrations against racial injustice and police use of force, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Data provided by the office shows they have dropped 666 of them without filing charges.

Prosecutors have issued charges in 95 felony and 33 misdemeanor cases, according to the dashboard. Another 182 cases are under review.