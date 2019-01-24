PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say the actions by two police officers were justified in the deadly shooting of a man who showed up with a gun at an Oregon middle school amid a custody dispute.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow announced the finding Thursday, saying 30-year-old Charles Landeros fired first and caused the officers to fear for their lives.
Perlow says Landeros refused to leave Cascade Middle School in Eugene when the school resource officers asked.
A struggle erupted when the officers moved Landeros outside and told him he was under arrest.
Perlow says Landeros pulled out a handgun and fired two shots. An officer fired once, striking Landeros in the head.
The prosecutor says Landeros’ daughter and two other people witnessed the shooting. Other students were nearby.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com