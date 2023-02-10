The Oregon Department of Justice on Friday announced it would open a criminal investigation into the diversion of Kentucky bourbon by Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission officials for their own use.

The announcement comes two days after The Oregonian/OregonLive revealed that six liquor agency officials had diverted scarce bottles of bourbon for their own use or to give as gifts. The practice was long-standing and common at the agency, which has been led by Steve Marks, a Gov. John Kitzhaber appointee, for a decade.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tina Kotek sent a letter to the members of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, calling the officials’ conduct “wholly unacceptable” and asking Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to open a civil investigation into the matter.

Rosenblum’s office decided instead its investigation would be a criminal one. On Friday, her office said the civil investigation would wait while the criminal division investigated “the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) and possibly others.”

During the investigation, Marks admitted he had asked the warehouse manager to “divert warehoused liquor for his personal use” multiple times, recalling that he had specifically sought Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year-old whiskey. The suggested retail price for that particular booze last year was $299.99. Bourbon connoisseurs said it could sell for $2,000 to $4,000 on the illegal market. Marks and the five other officials implicated in the diversion said they had the liquor sent to a liquor store, where they purchased it and kept it for personal use or used it as gifts.

The liquor is so prized and limited that the state holds lotteries for consumers. According to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, the odds of winning the agency’s lottery for that particular vintage of Pappy’s in 2021 was 1 in 5,373.

Chris Mayton, the director of the distilled spirits program, told the human resources investigator who carried out an inquiry in the matter last summer that Elmer T. Lee bourbon is “highly sought after by OLCC employees” and that he had directed a Milwaukie liquor store to set aside bottles for employees who then purchase them. He told Hampton he’s taken orders for particular spirits hundreds of times, including from lawmakers he did not identify.

He described his role at the agency as “facilitator,” making sure people with connections to the agency got the liquor they wanted.

“Mayton often would pick up more than one bottle of Elmer T. Lee, carrying the money for other individuals to make their purchase,” Travis Hampton, a retired Oregon State Police superintendent who works for the liquor commission’s human resource department, wrote in one report. “He has done this for scores of employees, from warehouse workers to executive managers. He was asked to list the managers he assisted in this manner.” Marks was among the managers Mayton took requests from, he said.

Mayton admitted he had also placed two orders of his own in the past couple of years, one for a bottle of Elmer T. Lee and the other for a bottle of 15-year Pappy Van Winkle.