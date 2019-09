SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews have recovered a body from a shallow area near the east bank of the Willamette River in Salem.

Salem Fire Deputy Chief Gabe Benmoussa told the Statesman Journal that a water rescue team on Friday recovered the body of a man possibly in his 40s.

Benmoussa says the circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately clear.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com