CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have found the pickup truck of a 66-year-old missing woman in the Willamette River just outside Corvallis.
The Albany Democrat-Herald reports authorities say the truck driven by Suzanne Durheim of Brownsville was found Tuesday.
Authorities say the vehicle may have slid off an icy roadway.
Durheim’s family reported her missing Monday afternoon after she didn’t show up to work.
Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler says that family members later Monday followed routes Durheim would have taken to work and found a piece of fender along the roadway that matched her truck.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office dive team and a marine patrol from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday were searching for signs of Durheim and working to remove the vehicle from the water.
Information from: Albany Democrat-Herald, http://www.dhonline.com