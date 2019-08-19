SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews battled a four-alarm blaze at a wooden pallet facility in Salem.

The Statesman Journal reports the fire was initially reported before 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials stated that the blaze engulfed a large number of wooden pallets but crews had made good progress and had the fire spread contained as of 6 a.m.

Authorities said all structures at the Oregon Pallet location and surrounding businesses were not burned in the blaze.

Several units from Salem Fire Department were on scene with units from surrounding agencies.