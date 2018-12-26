SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Access to Crater Lake and Mount Rainier national parks will be limited due to the government shutdown.
The Statesman Journal reports the lapse in federal funding prompted Crater Lake managers to close the visitor’s center, cancel ranger-guided snowshoe trips and close the road to the lake’s rim.
Mount Rainier closed its road to popular winter recreation destination Paradise.
Both places remain technically open but, as with most national parks and monuments, there will be almost no services, including search and rescue.
Most Read Local Stories
- Plane from Beijing reaches Seattle after 12-hour unscheduled stop on remote Alaskan island
- 'King tides' arrive on Seattle-area beaches; snow possible north of Everett
- Richland native Jim Mattis has 'no anger' after Trump forces him out early, brother says
- Early-morning blazes in Fremont that spread to businesses were arson, Seattle Fire Department says WATCH
- You’re homeless, but you have to leave the hospital. Where do you go? VIEW
The federal government shutdown will impact the more than 400 national parks and monuments. In Oregon, that includes John Day Fossil Beds and Oregon Caves national monuments, in addition to Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com