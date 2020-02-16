By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Transportation Department died as he worked along U.S. Highway 20 in southeast Idaho.

Mark Reinke, 56, was killed Thursday when his backhoe was struck from behind by a semtractor about 5 miles (8 kilometers) outside of Arco, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The semi was traveling west. Reinke was wearing a seat belt but was fatally injured. He died around 7 a.m., the department announced in a press release.

Reinke began working for the Idaho Transportation Department last summer. He is the 40th employee to die on the job since 1960.

The Associated Press

Most Read Local Stories