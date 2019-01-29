PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A two-car collision in western Wyoming has claimed the lives of two people.
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 191 north of Daniel.
Both drivers died in the crash.
They were identified as 44-year-old Marion Robinson, of Bedford, and 62-year-old Mary Ann Menster, of Pinedale.
Robinson died at the scene, while Menster died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
An 11-year-old passenger in Robinson’s car was taken to St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson, where the child was treated and released to a family member.