ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Masks will be required for people using federal buildings or riding buses inside Denali National Park and Preserve because of high COVID-19 levels in the broader community, officials said Thursday.

The mask mandate takes effect Friday, a statement from the park said.

The park is instituting the mandate per U.S. Interior Department guidelines, which require masks when COVID-19 community levels reach the high status in the surrounding area.

Both the Denali Borough north of park and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough south of Denali reported their status as high in data to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. They must be worn in all common and shared workspaces in buildings owned or controlled by the National Park Service, including visitor centers, lodges, gift shops and restaurants. Masks also are required to ride buses and courtesy shuttles inside the park.