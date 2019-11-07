KEMMERER, Wyo. (AP) — A couple has been found dead of gunshot wounds in their home in western Wyoming.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating but it appears no one else is involved in the incident and a firearm was recovered near the bodies.

The agency says 71-year-old Gary Dale Hodges and 46-year-old Memorie Jean Hodges were found dead Monday afternoon when deputies went to their home in Star Valley Ranch for a welfare check.

Sheriff Shane Johnson tells KTWO-AM in Casper that they had been dead for roughly seven to 10 days before deputies arrived.

Johnson says his deputies are not looking for anyone involved in the incident.

