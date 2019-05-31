EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly couple has been found dead at a home east of Eugene near Leaburg.

The Register-Guard reports Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and McKenzie Fire and Rescue responded to a home just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The caller reported a gas leak and a deceased person, but Sheriff’s Sgt. Carrie Carver said authorities found no evidence of a gas leak when they arrived.

At this point, Carver said, there is no indication of foul play.

It is unknown how long the couple has been dead. Their names have not yet been released.

___

