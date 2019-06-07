BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Columbia River Gorge landowner shot and killed a cougar that’s believed to have killed two goats and entered a nearby home, prompting a trail closure and search.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports authorities are confident the slain cougar is the same one that killed the goats, and a search for the animal has ended. The Angel’s Rest Trailhead was reopening Friday afternoon.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Rick Swart says the landowner shot the cougar Thursday night after the wild cat became caught in a trap set up by authorities.

Swart says the landowner notified law enforcement and the cougar’s body was recovered.

Biologists estimate the animal is a 2-year-old female.

The landowner won’t face any repercussions for shooting the cougar, Swart said.

___

