The cougar perched on Haystack Rock on Sunday has left the area.

On Monday morning, officials with the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife found what appeared to be cougar tracks leading away from the rock off the coast near Cannon Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard flew over the area and found no signs of the cougar, a statement from the Cannon Beach Police Department said.

Officials warned that beachgoers should stay vigilant in case the cougar returns, saying that “cougars and bears appear to be getting more comfortable in town.”

Beachgoers spotted the cougar Sunday morning on Haystack Rock, and the police department cordoned off an area on the beach for the animal to safely leave.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says Oregon is home to 6,000 cougars, also known as mountain lions, but sightings are not common. Cougars are lone hunters who prey mostly on deer.

Nehalem Bay State Park closed a campground trail Thursday after cougar sightings there.