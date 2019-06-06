BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. (AP) — Authorities closed a popular Columbia Gorge trailhead after they say a cougar killed two goats nearby.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Wednesday night to a report of a cougar that had killed the goats in the area of Angel’s Rest Trailhead.
The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday a cougar entered a home across the street from where the goats were killed and showed little fear of humans.
A deputy shot at the cougar Wednesday night but the sheriff’s office said it ran away and was not hit.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has set a live trap to capture the animal and remove it should it return.
Angel’s Rest Trailhead is closed until further notice.