BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. (AP) — Authorities closed a popular Columbia Gorge trailhead after they say a cougar killed two goats nearby.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Wednesday night to a report of a cougar that had killed the goats in the area of Angel’s Rest Trailhead.

The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday a cougar entered a home across the street from where the goats were killed and showed little fear of humans.

A deputy shot at the cougar Wednesday night but the sheriff’s office said it ran away and was not hit.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has set a live trap to capture the animal and remove it should it return.

Angel’s Rest Trailhead is closed until further notice.