SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wildlife officials trapped and euthanized a cougar in response to several sightings of the animals in and around the town of Silverton, east of Salem.
The Statesman Journal reports Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Michelle Dennehy says the cougar was euthanized because it was considered a “public safety risk.”
Dennehy says cougars in the area have killed livestock, pets or have been seen repeatedly in the middle of the day, which she says is rare because they are normally afraid of people.
Dennehy says cougars are becoming a more common sight in towns such as Silverton, which are close to a forested area and food, such as deer.
Most Read Local Stories
- Illegal ‘gingerbread house’ in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest stocked with food, bedding — and child porn
- Internet access is quietly changing Seattle’s tent cities VIEW
- Property-tax Q&A: Why is your King County bill going up so much — and where is the money going?
- When and where are bicyclists allowed on sidewalks in Seattle?
- Why is Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan eyeing budget cuts in a boom?
Oregon’s cougar population has rebounded from a low of around 200 animals in the late 1960s to more than 6,000 today.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com