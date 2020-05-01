SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Corvallis cyclist died after being struck by a driver on a road between Lebanon and Sweet Home.

Deputies responded to Old Santiam Highway at the intersection with Fairview Road Thursday morning, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s office.

An investigation found that a 17-year-old driver in a Toyota pickup struck 60-year-old Kenneth Haigler as the pickup crossed the intersection with Old Santiam Highway, The Statesman Journal reported.

Haigler was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation.