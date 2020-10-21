SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two employees at the Oregon Department of Corrections are suing the agency, accusing its leadership team of misleading lawmakers and creating a culture of bullying and intimidation.

Gina Raney-Eatherly and Merilee Nowak filed the lawsuit in Marion County, KATU-TV reported. The state filed a response in September denying the allegations.

Gina Raney-Eatherly and Nowak have four decades of experience at the agency between them. The women say the director and deputy director demoted them for speaking up and pushing back.

Raney-Eatherly was a research analyst, and Nowak was a policy analyst. Both are now executive assistants.

“If these kind of things continue, worse things are going to happen. An agency can’t continue to work like this,” said Nowak.

The lawsuit refers to a state legislative hearing from March 2019 in which the late Sen. Jackie Winters, R-Salem, asked Deputy Director Heidi Steward and Director Colette Peters if the agency’s drug treatment program reduced a person’s likelihood of re-offending.

“We lack researchers in our research unit, and so I don’t get that data historically on a regular basis, so in a couple slides I’m going to share with you what we’ve done to start tracking that information. So, I don’t have exact numbers for you today, but I can get them for you very soon,” Steward answered.

However, Raney-Eatherly, who said she watched the hearing as part of her job, said she’s the person who would have pulled that data.

“We could easily pull that. My staff could have done that in probably ten minutes,” Raney-Eatherly said. “She didn’t want the senator to know, or anyone else, that what that data was most likely going to show was that the recidivism is not being impacted.”

An agency spokesperson declined comment about corrections programs, citing the lawsuit. The agency did acknowledge these are, “serious allegations.” They denied ever misleading lawmakers.

The agency’s director sent a letter to that committee following the legislative hearing that said, “due to the lack of sufficient resources within our research unit, it has not been possible to conduct an in-depth analysis of our treatment programs,” but the director said the agency was developing tools to track it.

In September, the women each turned down an offer from the state of $50,001 to settle, according to an offer of judgment given to KATU by Raney-Eatherly.

A hearing is scheduled in late October in the case.