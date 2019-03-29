BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say the Ada County coroner’s office is working to identify an adult male body found in the Boise Foothills.

Ada County sheriff’s office spokesman Patrick Orr said Thursday that law enforcement first received a report Wednesday night of a possible body in the Foothills near Dry Creek Trail.

Kyle Crowden, a 27-year-old hiker, went missing on Dry Creek Trail last month.

Orr says a man was looking for antler sheds when he saw what appeared to be a body in a ravine. He reported the sighting to the sheriff’s office, but search efforts were delayed Wednesday by thunderstorms.

Officials say the man led crews Thursday morning to the area.

The Ada County coroner’s office says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.