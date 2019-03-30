BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A body found in the Boise foothills has been identified as that of a 27-year-old man who went missing while hiking in early February.

Boise County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Johnson says the body was Kyle Crowden, who was last heard from on Feb. 9 when he headed on a hike near Dry Creek in Boise County. The Ada County Coroner’s office performed the autopsy and found no sign of foul play or injury, but Johnson said Crowder’s cause of death won’t be known until toxicology tests are completed.

Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr said a man searching for antler sheds spotted what appeared to be a body in a ravine Wednesday. He reported the sighting to law enforcement, but searchers were delayed by thunderstorms. The remains were recovered Thursday morning roughly 30 to 40 feet away from Dry Creek Trail.