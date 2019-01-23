NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old fatally stabbed his mother’s ex-boyfriend on the Oregon coast when the man kicked in the woman’s front door and charged at her son.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Calderon stabbed 39-year-old Eric Woodworth in the chest with a knife at about 6:05 Wednesday morning.
Authorities found Woodworth lying on the porch of the North Bend home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says three other adults and two children were inside the home when the incident happened. No one else was hurt.
Most Read Local Stories
- No surprise for commuters: Washington ranks dead last among lower 48 states for driving
- End Daylight Saving Time in Washington? Why a state lawmaker thinks the effort has a chance this year
- Seattle-area residents least likely in nation to give their neighborhoods top marks | FYI Guy
- Could the humble TSA agent save democracy? Increasingly they're being asked to try | Danny Westneat
- Decade of heavy storms has helped Northwest glaciers, but don't expect that to last, studies show
The sheriff’s office says Calderon’s mother had recently ended her relationship with Woodworth.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities are investigating.