PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police are struggling to fill officer vacancies as recruits fail probation at about double the rate they have in the past.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the bureau hired more officers from mid-2016 to mid-2018, but more of them are flunking out of the state’s basic police academy or failing to make it through Portland’s 18-month probation period, Assistant Chief Chris Davis said.
Twenty to 25 percent of those recruits are no longer working for the bureau, compared to the more typical 10 to 15 percent, according to city figures.
Davis says the failed recruits had problems multi-tasking or making good decisions under stress during field training. He says others decided the job wasn’t working out or were terminated due to misconduct.
Most Read Local Stories
- 1 in 4 marijuana users get high at work in states with legal weed, survey says | FYI Guy
- 'What next? Biblical plagues?' Blizzard killed 1,850 cows, and Yakima Valley farmers are reeling VIEW
- Washington House passes clean-fuels legislation sought by Inslee
- If sobriety isn't an option, 'harm reduction' can work for homeless people with alcoholism, study finds
- Man suspected of voyeurism in University District arrested by Seattle police
Davis reviews all the background investigations of recruits and said it’s hard to predict how somebody will perform in uniform.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com