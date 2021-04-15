COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A Coos Bay man has been arrested in the death of his 89-year-old grandmother, authorities said.

District Attorney R. Paul Frasier says Kevin Yates is facing charges of second-degree murder after Teclutsa Margaret “Margie” Sause was found dead at a home in Coos Bay, The World reported.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a woman had been killed at a residence, Frasier said. When deputies arrived, they found Sause dead inside. Frasier said evidence showed Sause was murdered. No further details were released.

Yates, 32, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Coos County jail, Frasier said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

The Coos County Major Crimes Team is investigating.