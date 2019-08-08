ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A major Alaska Native regional corporation has announced its support for a recall campaign against the state’s governor.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that the Cook Inlet Region Inc. said Wednesday it is backing the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Dunleavy vetoed line items equaling $444 million in reductions to Alaska’s operating budget in June.

The process of gathering signatures to recall the Republican began Aug. 1.

The Cook Inlet corporation sent a message to shareholders saying the action is necessary “to protect the health, education and well-being of our shareholders and all Alaskans.”

The Anchorage-based corporation says it is the regional Native corporation for much of southcentral Alaska and has about 8,800 shareholders.

Dunleavy’s spokesman says he believes Alaskans have a right to voice their opinions.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com