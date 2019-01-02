PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for tax dodging will remain out of custody pending the outcome of his appeal.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 70-year-old Winston Shrout filed an appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after he was sentenced in October on multiple counts of failing to file tax returns and issuing fake financial documents.

Shrout was to report to prison next week, but a federal judge granted a stay on his surrender pending the court’s decision.

His lawyer Ruben Iniguez argues in the appeal that the federal judge should have held hearings before trial to determine if his prosecution was vindictive and if Shrout was competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors say Shrout is simply trying to delay his prison term.

