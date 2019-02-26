BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Legislature’s budget committee has approved a 1.7 percent increase to $68 million for the agency responsible for safeguarding Idaho’s environment.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 20-0 Tuesday to approve the budget for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality that includes about $29 million in federal funds.
Also in the budget is $1.5 million to clean up toxic discharge from an abandoned silver and lead mine upstream from the resort towns of Ketchum and Sun Valley.
Another $750,000 plus three full-time workers are also in the budget as the agency takes over for the federal government in regulating pollution that gets into waterways.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle is most-educated big U.S. city — and 8 in 10 newcomers have a college degree | FYI Guy
- For black travelers, Seattle's 'Green Book' offered more than just places to dine and sleep VIEW
- Washington corrections officials scrambling after new sentencing errors uncovered | Times Watchdog
- Amtrak train stuck in Oregon for more than a day is moving again
- What's been your experience driving through the new Highway 99 tunnel?
The House, Senate and Gov. Brad Little must still approve the budget.