BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-setting committee has approved a 2.2 percent increase to $53.2 million for state Department of Juvenile Corrections.
The budget approved Tuesday is slightly more than requested by both the agency and Gov. Brad Little.
The amount includes about $3 million in federal funds.
Included in the budget is $720,000 for replacement items and $680,000 for an increase in employee pay.
