SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — In a narrow vote, Springfield Planning Commissioners have recommended that city councilors deny a prominent hotelier’s request to rezone a mobile home park for senior citizens in an effort to redevelop it into a hotel and conference center.

The Eugene Register Guard reports the votes on the proposed changes were 4-3.

Commissioners Andrew Landen, Sophie McGinley and Tim Vohs voted against the recommendation to deny the request.

In essence, the majority of the commission concluded that preserving the mobile home park as affordable housing is more in line with the city’s and Gateway area’s land-use goals than the economic boost a hotel-conference center complex could provide.

Richard Boyles, chief executive of Mereté Hotel Management, is the sole member of Urban Transitions LLC, the park’s owner. He didn’t return a phone message seeking comment.

