BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have advanced legislation Gov. Brad Little’s administration says will help prevent abuse or neglect of vulnerable adults.
The House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved moving forward with the legislation brought forward by the Idaho Commission on Aging.
Commission Administrator Judy Taylor says the commission wants to put in place a protective services model for vulnerable adults and the potential change in the law will provide flexibility when choosing providers.
Taylor says part of the change involves a broader definition of a provider.
The commission’s goal is to help older adults and people with disabilities avoid institutionalization and remain in their homes and communities.