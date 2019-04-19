SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Ethics Commission has unanimously accepted a settlement agreement with former first lady Cylvia Hayes.

The commission agreed Friday to let Hayes pay a fine of $50,000 after she was accused of committing 22 violations of state ethics laws. Hayes has filed for bankruptcy and isn’t expected to pay the full amount.

Hayes personally apologized to the committee, saying she “blurred the line” between her role as a first lady and her position as an unpaid policy adviser to former Gov. John Kitzhaber, her fiancé.

Commissioners had previously rejected a settlement saying they were offended Hayes didn’t appear in person to apologize.