BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — An early-morning fire burned a commercial building and two homes in West Yellowstone.

Police Chief Scott Newell tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle an officer spotted the flames at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday. The fire had engulfed one building and was starting to spread when are fire departments arrived.

West Yellowstone officers and the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department evacuated some residents in the area of the fire.

Newell says the fire was contained at around 9 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.

