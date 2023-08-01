PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $620.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $586.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Columbia Sportswear expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.70.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $995 million to $1.01 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLM