PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $46.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 74 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $820.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $813.6 million.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.57 billion to $3.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLM