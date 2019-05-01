BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP) — A new Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Colorado has been named for a soldier who died a year ago in Afghanistan.

The Reporter-Herald reported Tuesday that military veterans chartered the Spc. Gabriel Conde Memorial VFW Post Tuesday in Berthoud.

Post 12189 was named for the Berthoud native who died as a result of enemy small arms fire April 30, 2018.

Conde’s family members and friends attended the ceremony led by the VFW Colorado commander in the town 47 miles (76 kilometers) north of Denver.

Members of the Army platoon who fought with Conde in Afghanistan watched live via Facebook from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

The platoon members were named as charter members of the VFW post, along with about two dozen veterans who attended the ceremony.

