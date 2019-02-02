KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Federal and local authorities are investigating the death of a Coast Guardsman at an Aleutian Islands port.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch was found on the west side of Amaknak Island near Dutch Harbor.
Kelch was from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and was assigned to the cutter Munro. The vessel’s home port is Kodiak.
The Munro last weekend was in Dutch Harbor for repairs. When Kelch did not return Jan. 26 from liberty hours, the Coast Guard and the Unalaska Police and Fire Departments launched a search.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle is about to get much colder, with rain and maybe snow on the way
- 'Seattle's best idea' may need a lifeline — and there's one hiding in plain sight | Danny Westneat
- Remembering Washington victims of Ted Bundy, the serial killer spotlighted in new movie and docuseries VIEW
- Howard Schultz offers few specifics Thursday as he tests hometown waters for White House bid VIEW
- Highway 99 tunnel opens next week. Here are answers to your questions about the project
Searchers on Sunday found Kelch unresponsive. Responders performed CPR but Kelch was pronounced dead at a clinic.
The cause of death has not been determined.