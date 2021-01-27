The U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard searched the waters near Port Angeles through Tuesday night after receiving reports that an aircraft out of Alaska was believed to have gone down in the area.

The Port Angeles Airport received a mayday call and alerted the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office just before the Coast Guard was called in to investigate and search.

One man from Ketchikan, Alaska, was reported to be on the Cessna 170, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Region.