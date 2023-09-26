RIALTO BEACH (AP) — Teams are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean Monday from a popular beach on the Washington coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said it received a call at 10:50 a.m. about a woman who was reportedly taken by ocean currents while she was on Rialto Beach near Olympic National Park.

The Coast Guard has two helicopters and a crew on land searching for her, along with personnel from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, La Push Tribal Police Department and national park.

The National Weather Service in Seattle had issued a small craft advisory and a gale warning Monday along the coast for strong winds and hazardous seas.

The weather service said a powerful system was bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, below-average temperatures and a wintry mix at higher elevations to parts of the Northwest, including Western Washington and western Oregon, on Monday.