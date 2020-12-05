PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A mountain climber has been rescued and will survive after falling into a volcanic crevice near the summit of Mt. Hood.

Caroline Sundbaum, of Portland, injured her shoulder in Friday’s fall but was able to tie herself to a rope that was lowered to her by another climber who witnessed her fall.

The crevice — called a fumarole — emits steam and volcanic gases on Mt. Hood, which is an active volcano.

The 32-year-old Sundbaum fell about 15 feet (4.6 meters) into the fumarole, which was located at 11,200-foot (3,414-meters) of elevation.

Sundbaum’s two climbing companions were ahead of her when she paused to rest and sit on her backpack. Another climber saw her and then noticed she was gone minutes later and there was a hole in the snow where she had been, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sundbaum was lucky the climber noticed her accident because it would have been extremely difficult to locate her otherwise, officials said.