EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A large-scale cleanup has netted thousands of pounds of trash and waste from 10 homeless encampments spread throughout a small island on the Willamette River in Eugene.

The Register Guard reported Wednesday that the city and low-level criminal offenders supervised by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office began the cleaning project Tuesday to reclaim the area.

Brian Allen, illicit activities program field lead for the city, estimates that roughly 1 ½ tons of trash will be removed from the area by the time the crews finish.

The garbage collected includes broken bike frames, tires, human feces and dozens of hypodermic needles.

Complaints from Eugene residents about trash in the Willamette River from the campsites prompted the cleanup.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com