PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland city attorney has returned a professionalism award to the Multnomah Bar Association after one of her deputies made a racist remark at the award ceremony which Reeve did not rebuke during her acceptance speech.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tracy Reeve apologized in a June 6 letter to the association for what she called her own lack of professionalism in failing to publicly repudiate Simon Whang in his introduction of her.

Whang wrote his own letter to the bar association board, saying he had made “a joke intended to be edgy, that was, in fact, tasteless and offensive.”

The offending part of the joke conflated the N-word and the F-word.

Whang said Reeve was not in on the joke, which he described as “inappropriate, offensive, and yes, racist.”

A city human resources officer says Whang has resigned.

