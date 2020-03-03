PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is suing a family entertainment center saying her hair got caught in a machine at the Southeast Portland center for 20 minutes.

Ashreana Scott is suing CEC Entertainment, also known as Chuck E. Cheese family fun center, for $1,000, alleging that the business was negligent, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

In addition to the money, Scott has asked for a jury trial, and that Chuck E. Cheese put an adequate warning sign next to the machine.

According to the lawsuit, Scott was at the center Dec. 8 when she her hair got caught in a machine where players feed paper tickets which can be redeemed for prizes. The lawsuit says she was stuck for 20 minutes until an employee freed her. She said the event caused her injuries, discomfort and headaches.

Before filing the lawsuit, Scott issued Chuck E. Cheese’s insurance company a written demand to pay the negligence claim, but the insurance company refused to settle, court documents said.

A Chuck E. Cheese manager at the location wouldn’t comment on the suit, but said the ticket machines have signs warning people their hair could get caught.