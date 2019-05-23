LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The Lewiston Fire Department is asking everyone near a welding and industrial supply business to evacuate because of a chlorine leak.

The City of Lewiston said on Facebook that the fire department called for people to avoid the area around OXARC Inc. Thursday afternoon.

A hazardous materials response team was headed to the scene.

OXARC Inc.’s website says the company provides welding and industrial supplies, safety products and training, as well as industrial, medical and specialty gases.