BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two federal court chief judges in Idaho are stepping down as chief judges but will maintain full caseloads.
The U.S. Courts for the District of Idaho in a news release Friday says Chief U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill and Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Terry L. Meyers will step down as chief judges on Jan. 1.
Officials say U.S. District Judge David C. Nye and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Joseph M. Meier will become chief judges in their respective courts on Jan. 2.
Wimnill has been a chief judge for 19 years and Meyers for 14 years.
Most Read Local Stories
- Secret video of Seattle teacher criticizing YouTube personality 'PewDiePie' goes viral, raises school-security concerns
- What if the megaquake happens when you're in a Seattle high-rise? New study predicts stronger shaking
- Ballard High School assistant soccer coach arrested on charges of molesting student
- Damaging winds roll through Seattle area, cutting power and toppling trees VIEW
- It's finally here! Winter solstice brings promise of longer days to fight the gloom
Chief judges maintain full caseloads and also handle administrative duties that include managing the budget, making sure internal controls are in place to protect government money and property, and overseeing court staff and court operations.